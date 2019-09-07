This New Batch Of High Definition Screenshots For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Focuses On Raditz And Nappa
If there is one thing that we can say for sure about Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, even before getting the chance to play it, is that it looks drop-dead gorgeous; something that the gameplay footage painstakingly highlights.
Bandai Namco has recently released a new batch of screenshots for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, focusing this time on Nappa and Raditz. Check it out!
As we've known for a while, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will take players to open-world of Dragon Ball Z, where players will be taking on the role of Goku as they relive some of the most iconic moments from the Saiyan and Frieza sagas.
This world that CyberConnect 2 and Bandai Namco have brought to life looks fantastic, as the graphics have helped make everything in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot look almost exactly like the anime — albeit with a more current aesthetic like the ones seen in Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Bandai Namco has been showing off the game's graphics for a while now, by releasing new high definition screenshots that give us a better look at some of the locations and characters featured in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and nowthey have released a new batch that focuses on Raditz, Nappa, Piccolo, Vegeta, Gohan, and Goku during the Saiyan saga.
Give it a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]