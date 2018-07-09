Three New FIRE EMBLEM: GENEALOGY OF THE HOLY WAR Characters Join FIRE EMBLEM HEROES

A total of three new characters will join the extensive cast of Fire Emblem Heroes. The Nintendo gacha title will receive Quan (dubbed by Chris Hackney and illustrated by Aoji), Silvia (dubbed by Laura Post and illustrated by Chiko) and Lewin (dubbed by Steve Staley and illustrated by Suda Ayaka), as well as a new chapter in the story. These warriors, from Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War (SNES), already have an introductory trailer.



In this title of the popular Fire Emblem RPG franchise for iOS and Android, the player will take the role of an invoker, in charge of bringing heroes from other worlds to join them to their ranks. It features a plot with two kingdoms faced in a war without barracks.

Players will wage optimized strategic battles and level up a cast of new and veteran fighters in the series. Some of the known characters from other installments will become allies, while others will be generals of the enemy forces and will face you.



In addition to the main story, players can participate in other ways to strengthen their army, compete against each other and other options. Future free updates will add new characters and additional content that will add hours of play.

They can also enjoy the majesty of a complete tactical RPG in small maps designed to fit perfectly on the screen of a mobile device and to be highly playable in brief sessions.



Leading the army is easy thanks to the simple controls based on touch and drag, as in the case of attacks, for which you only have to move an allied hero over to an enemy position. If the player manages to defeat all the enemies of a map, he will have won.