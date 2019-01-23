TOUHOU GENSO WANDERER: LOTUS LABYRINTH Reveals Release Date

Developer Aqua Style's upcoming dungeon-crawler video game, Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth , has announced its release date. Here is more information on the game.

Developer Aqua Style and publisher Unties have announced the official release date of the dungeon-crawler video game Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth. The game will hit the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 18 in japan.



The game has pre-ordering available now and will give a voucher that includes the Spring Outfits DLC. This bonus content allows players to change their characters' outifts into spring-themed clothing. The game had the original release date of April 25, 2019 and was delayed due to quality improvement.



The game will offer a limited edition that includes the following:

Box with special-illustrated artwork

Lotus Labyrinth original soundtrack (DVD-ROM)

Previous Games’ Background Music Arrange soundtrack (DVD-ROM)

Voice drama (DVD-ROM)

Full-color product art book

Acrylic character figure

Downloadable content code: Additional partner “Mikorabbit-chan”



Lotus Labyrinth will include over 120 characters from the parent series Touhou Project but will throw in original attributes and qualities for the new game. Players will be able to choose a dungeon-crawling partner from over 50 characters.

