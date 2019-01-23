TOUHOU GENSO WANDERER: LOTUS LABYRINTH Reveals Release Date
Developer Aqua Style and publisher Unties have announced the official release date of the dungeon-crawler video game Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth. The game will hit the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 18 in japan.
The game has pre-ordering available now and will give a voucher that includes the Spring Outfits DLC. This bonus content allows players to change their characters' outifts into spring-themed clothing. The game had the original release date of April 25, 2019 and was delayed due to quality improvement.
The game will offer a limited edition that includes the following:
Box with special-illustrated artwork
Lotus Labyrinth original soundtrack (DVD-ROM)
Previous Games’ Background Music Arrange soundtrack (DVD-ROM)
Voice drama (DVD-ROM)
Full-color product art book
Acrylic character figure
Downloadable content code: Additional partner “Mikorabbit-chan”
Lotus Labyrinth will include over 120 characters from the parent series Touhou Project but will throw in original attributes and qualities for the new game. Players will be able to choose a dungeon-crawling partner from over 50 characters.
Touhou Genso Wanderer is a “dungeon exploration RPG” and Touhou Project (doujin game property) fan game where the layout of the dungeon and dropped items change each time you play. As a dungeon exploration RPG, it is very addictive in that you will want to play many times over, and it has tons of completionist elements outside of the main game. It also has simple controls and easy-to-understand gameplay systems, allowing anyone to enjoy the game, from beginners to advanced players.
Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth is out on July 18 for the PS4 and Switch in Japan
