TRINITY SEVEN Mobile Game Is Back In Development With Scheduled Release Date
Development on a Trinity Seven mobile game is now back on track as publisher Kadokawa announces a planned release date of spring for this mobile game. The game is titled Trinity Seven: Phantasm Library & Seventh Sol. Kadokawa opened up a website for the mobile game and did not talk about the previous cancellation of the project.
Studio Seven Arcs Pictures' magic harem ecchi anime series, Trinity Seven, will be getting a mobile game developed by Silicon Studio. Here are the details on the upcoming game.
The game had been cancelled by Silicon Studio, the studio originally set to create this title. There is no specific statement saying if the same studio is back but that is the most probably outcome. The game was cancelled in November 2018 and Silicon Studio announced a subsidiary company named Creek and River which would take care of game development.
The game has an original story written by Kenji Saito, the manga creator and writer. It will have both manga characters and new original characters created just for the game. There will be special side stories for several characters once they have been leveled up.
The Trinity Seven anime series ran from October 2014 to December 2014 with 12 episodes in total. Seven Arcs Pictures is the studio behind its animation and Sentai Filmworks holds North American license. The series had a movie titled Eternity Library & Alchemic Girl which aired on February 2017 and its sequel film is now being developed.
Lilith is dangerous.
Trinity seven history, the most dangerous demon arrival!
Kaeda Arata, a demon king candidate with "Devil's Factor" to collapse the world,
Together with Asirimiririsu who is one of the Trinity Seven, he was investigating a certain remains.
Then suddenly light shines more blazing than the sky.
The man who appeared was a mysterious food figure that looked exactly like Arata.
The truth of the shock told me to regain power as the devil and return the world to nothing -
Lilith was the strongest devil's daughter ...! What?
Demon Lord vs Strongest Devil.
Attacking Arata, "Trinity Seven" history - the biggest pinch visited ever -.
Trinity Seven: Phantasm Library & Seventh Sol. is out this spring
