Upcoming JUMP FORCE Update Will Feature Major Gameplay And Stability Improvements
It looks like launching four major video games on the same day was not that good of an idea, as all today's releases: Bandai Namco's Jump Force, 4A Games' Metro: Exodus, Xbox Game Studios' Crackdown 3, and finally Ubisoft's Far Cry: New Dawn, suffer from similar shortcomings, resulting in only two of them getting good reviews, while Bandai and Microsoft have no real reasons to celebrate.
Jump Force's launch is not proceeding as Bandai Namco had hoped, with many players poking fun at the game's archaic animations and overall "rough" shape, but the studio is already working on a hotfix...
While Jump Force does feature a pretty impressive roster of 40 beloved manga and anime characters, it doesn't change the fact that Bandai's latest title has all symptoms of being an "undercooked" production. According to critics who have already reviewed the fighting extravaganza, Force features some major technical and design issues that successfully manage to suck all of the fun out of it.
To appease the worried fandom, Bandai just announced that Jump Force will receive a major patch "in the coming days," fixing some of the game's most glaring issues. The update will bring loading time improvements, ability to skip cut-scenes, stability and battle bug fixes. Considering that Jump Force's shape doesn't bode well for the game's sales, it definitely won't be its last, or even biggest, patch.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]