Upcoming JUMP FORCE ‏Update Will Feature Major Gameplay And Stability Improvements

Jump Force 's launch is not proceeding as Bandai Namco had hoped, with many players poking fun at the game's archaic animations and overall "rough" shape, but the studio is already working on a hotfix...

Attention Jump Force!

We are preparing a game patch that will be released in the coming days with:

🔘 Loading time improvements

🔘 Ability to skip cutscenes

🔘 Stability fixes

🔘 Battle bug fixes

Thank you for your mighty support! #Unite2Fight!

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

It looks like launching four major video games on the same day was not that good of an idea, as all today's releases: Bandai Namco's Jump Force, 4A Games' Metro: Exodus, Xbox Game Studios' Crackdown 3, and finally Ubisoft's Far Cry: New Dawn, suffer from similar shortcomings, resulting in only two of them getting good reviews, while Bandai and Microsoft have no real reasons to celebrate.While Jump Force does feature a pretty impressive roster of 40 beloved manga and anime characters, it doesn't change the fact that Bandai's latest title has all symptoms of being an "undercooked" production. According to critics who have already reviewed the fighting extravaganza, Force features some major technical and design issues that successfully manage to suck all of the fun out of it.To appease the worried fandom, Bandai just announced that Jump Force will receive a major patch "," fixing some of the game's most glaring issues. The update will bring loading time improvements, ability to skip cut-scenes, stability and battle bug fixes. Considering that Jump Force's shape doesn't bode well for the game's sales, it definitely won't be its last, or even biggest, patch.

Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.