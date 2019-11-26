With New Short Clip, Bandai Namco Reveals Sasuke Uchiha(Boruto) In NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker was released in August of last year, bringing back the classic 1-vs-1 and 3-vs-3 action akin to that seen in the popular Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series — albeit this time not developed by CyberConnect2, but by Soleil.
Sasuke Uchiha(as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations), will be joining the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker roster tomorrow, and Bandai Namco has released a short clip showing him off.
Ever since Shinobi Striker was released, Bandai Namco has been supporting the game by releasing new characters, both paid and free, and giving players new abilities for their avatar characters; from classic characters from the original Naruto series, to new ones from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.
Today, Bandai Namco has released a brand-new, albeit quite short, clip that officially introduces us to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series' Sasuke Uchiha; revealing that the character will become available tomorrow as part of the game's Season Pass 2.
Check it out:
The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER! This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, SHINOBI STRIKER is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
