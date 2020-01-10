WORLD WITCHES UNITED FRONT: A New Opening Movie Has Been Released For The Mobile Game

The upcoming mobile game World Witches United Front has started streaming a new opening movie. Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!

The Strike Witches franchise has made a name for itself by mixing intense action with an incredibly likable all-female cast. Granted abilities that are focused by using a weapons rig, the strike witches take the fight to a deadly threat that could otherwise destroy the world.

With the release of its latest anime Strike Witches ROAD to BERLIN, the multimedia project has continued to grow, now with a brand new mobile game gearing up for release. World Witches United Front is an all-around shooter that puts the players in a battle with other witches against the alien Neuroi.

Ahead of its release, the show's animators, david production, released a brand new opening video for the ForwardWorks and Cave Interactive game. While only a minute and a half, it features stellar animation and a catchy song.

Will you be playing World Witches United Front when it releases on mobile? We would love to hear your thoughts and don't forget to check out the new video below!





World Witches: United Front is an “omnidirectional shoot 'em up where witches soar the sky” in which players fight alongside “Witches,” girls with special powers, to protect the world from “Neuroi,” an alien race that suddenly emerged.



World Witches United Front is coming to the iOS and Android on October 13th!