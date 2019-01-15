XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 2 Official Art Book Announced For Japan; Pre-Orders Currently Available
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be getting a fantastic new art book, as Nintendo and Kadokawa Shoten Publishing join forces.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 art book has recently been revealed, and pre-orders for the book have just become available on Amazon Japan; expected to release next month...
The art book titled "Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Official Artworks Alrest Recort" will be including designs by Masatsugu Saito, who — alongside Eiji Takahashi — worked on Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna - The Golden Country; both of which will be featured in the Official Artworks Alrest Recort.
According to Nintendo Life, the book will not only include character designs, but also weapons, titans, monsters, and more — in a 352-page book that will also feature some of the most memorable lines from both games in what they refer to as a "story playback" feature.
The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Official Artworks Alrest Recort art book will be releasing on the 2nd of February and pre-orders are reportedly available on Amazon Japan, although a western release has yet to be announced.
Lost in a sea of clouds, entire civilizations rest on the backs of Titans. As the giant beasts march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex—and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
