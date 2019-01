XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 2 Official Art Book Announced For Japan; Pre-Orders Currently Available

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 art book has recently been revealed, and pre-orders for the book have just become available on Amazon Japan; expected to release next month...







Lost in a sea of clouds, entire civilizations rest on the backs of Titans. As the giant beasts march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex—and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade.

will be getting a fantastic new art book, as Nintendo and Kadokawa Shoten Publishing join forces.The art book titled "Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Official Artworks Alrest Recort" will be including designs by Masatsugu Saito, who — alongside Eiji Takahashi — worked onand; both of which will be featured in the Official Artworks Alrest Recort.According to Nintendo Life, the book will not only include character designs, but also weapons, titans, monsters, and more — in a 352-page book that will also feature some of the most memorable lines from both games in what they refer to as a "story playback" feature.The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Official Artworks Alrest Recort art book will be releasing on theand pre-orders are reportedly available on Amazon Japan , although a western release has yet to be announced.



Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.