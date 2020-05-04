JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, DEMON SLAYER, And BEASTARS Titles Coming From Viz Media This May

We now know what manga titles Viz Media has in store for readers next month, and those include Beastars, Demon Slayer, and Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, to name a few. Read on to check out what they're about!

Viz Media has released previews of what their May highllights will be next month. Luckily fans have media they can look forward to without having to worry it will be delayed, fans of manga are lucky in these trying times.

We recently shared previews of One Piece, Transformers, and Ping Pong titles that will release next month, and now we want to take a look at three more. This time we're looking at three different titles, with covers, synopses, and release dates below.

First there's Demon Slayer: Kimetso no Yaiba Vol. 12, which is going to be available for just under ten dollars starting on May 5th. Releasing on the same date is Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable Vol. 5. A more well known title, Jojo goes for a price of nearly 20 dollars. Lastly, Beastars Vol. 6 will be available to fans on May 19th for $12.99.

Take a look at the breakdowns of each of the titles below!

Demon Slayer: Kimetso no Yaiba Vol. 12

For the first time in over 100 years, the upper ranks of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Twelve Kizuki are not full. Angered, Muzan dispatches the survivors on another mission. Elsewhere, Tanjiro journeys to a village of swordsmiths and has to explain how his sword was so badly damaged to Haganezuka, the smith who made it. While Tanjiro waits for his sword to be repaired, enemies close in…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 12 releases May 5, 2020 for $9.99.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable Vol. 5

Yoshikage Kira’s true identity is revealed! The serial killer lurks around Morioh, killing as he pleases and enjoying a quiet life. But his secretive existence is slowly but surely coming to light, and soon he’ll be forced to pay for his sins. Can Kira evade detection, avoid capture and live to kill again?

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4 - Diamond is Unbreakable Vol. 5 releases May 5th, 2020 for $19.99.

Beastars Vol. 6

As gray wolf Legoshi and dwarf rabbit Haru’s relationship intensifies, gray wolf Juno’s jealousy grows. Red deer Louis’s mysterious absence from school has ramifications for both his friends and his enemies. And while the lion gang Shishi-gumi chooses a new leader, Cherryton Academy’s headmaster attends the Council of Living Beings to choose the school’s next Beastar. Plus, a flashback to Legoshi’s and Jack’s puppyhoods and the social engineering following the world war that led to the current fragile truce between carnivores and herbivores.

Beastars Vol. 6 releases May 19th, 2020 for $12.99.

