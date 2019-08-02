ONE PIECE: Law Surprises In A Brand New Collectible Statue!
One Piece is one of the longest, if not the longest, running manga and anime series going on today. With that there are bound to be multitudes of exciting and fan favorite characters of the series. One such character is named Trafalger D. Water Law. He is one of the more active members of the series that isn't apart of the straw hat crew. The "surgeon of death" has the ability to create a sphere around an object and be able to control it's position. Now, thanks to Tsume Art, the character will be getting hte respect and attention he deserves! The 1/4th scale statue features Law as he sits in wait for Donflamingo, in a beautifully painted vegetation base, with the heart of Ceasar Clown in on hand. Check out the pictures to the highly detailed piece below!
With only 1800 made, fans will for sure be clamoring for the statue upon release. At just over $900 USD, you can preorder your statue on the Tsume Art website before it releases in the 2020. Excited to get your hands on the piece? Share your thought in the usual spot!
