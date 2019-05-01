SSSS.GRIDMAN'S Akane Shinjo Gets A Nendoroid Figure
The Crunchyroll Store has revealed a new Nendoroid figure for one of the main female characters of SSSS.Gridman, Akane Shinjo. Yes, Akane is now a Nendoroid and is available for pre-order in the Crunchyroll Store. This chibi figure has several looks at Akane from being "at home" to watching her favorite kaiju show.
Studio Trigger's action mecha sci-fi anime series, SSSS.GRIDMAN, has released a new Akane Shinjo Nendoroid figure. Here are more pictures and details on the collectible.
Other items in the package are: a monitor, two figures, juice box, smartphone and different face plates. The Nendoroid figure is going for $50.99 and will ship in September. Trigger is the studio animating the series and Funimation holds the English license. The show has been airing since October 7, 2018 and has a total of 12 episodes for its first season.
Akira Amemiya is the director, Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director and Keiichi Hasegawa writes the script. The opening theme is UNION by OxT and the ending them eis youthful beautiful by Maaya Uchida. The main voice cast is the following: Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada, Reina Ueda as Akane Shinjou, Souma Saitou as Shou Utsumi, Yuuya Hirose as Yuuta Hibiki and Hikaru Midorikawa as Gridman.
You're not alone. Whenever, forever.
Yuuta Hibiki is a first-year student in high school living in Tsutsujidai. One day, he wakes up without his memories. Yuuta later meets Hyper Agent GRIDMAN who is inside an old computer. GRIDMAN tells him to fulfill his purpose. Yuuta's quest to understand the meaning behind those words and to find his memories begins. While all of this is sudden, Yuuta has helpful assistance from his classmates, Shou Utsumi, Rikka Takarada, and Akane Shinjou, but...
Those peaceful days are destroyed mercilessly by a monster that suddenly appears.
SSSS.Gridman can be found streaming in Crunchyroll and Funimation
