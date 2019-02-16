 YU-YU HAKUSHO: Looks Like Funko Pops Are On The Way For A Classic Anime Series
Funko Pops are the latest collector craze to sweep the world. With hundreds of Pops for everyone's favorite characters, it was only a matter of time before a Yu-Yu Hakusho got the Funko treatment!

Yu-Yu Hakusho is one of the most important anime series of the 90's and has continued to stay relevant even to this day. With that it was only a matter of time before the porperty would cross paths with the Funko Pop! brand. With that, it looks like 2019 will bring us brand new Yu-Yu Hakusho Pop figurines of our favorite characters! New York Toy Fair has released some pictures of the characters in the wave that include, Yusuke Urameshi, aiming his spirit gun, Kurama with his thorn whip, Kazuma Kuwabara with his spirit sword and Botan sitting on her flying oar. As an exclusive, we have Hiei in full black dragon mode. Check it out below!











While no release date has been revealed for the main line or the exclusive, we can expect a 2019 release on the figures. Excited for the new wave? Share your thoughts in the comments! 
