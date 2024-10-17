BLUE LOCK Season 2 English Dubbed Episodes Arrive On Crunchyroll This Week

Following the streaming debut of Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi- on Crunchyroll this week, the platform announced that it will soon host the English-dubbed episodes of the anime's second season.

The first episode of Blue Lock Season 2 will premiere on Crunchyroll with English dubs on Saturday, October 19th. Accompanying the announcement was the reveal of the Season 2 English dub cast and crew for Episode 1:

BLUE LOCK 2nd Season English Dub Cast Isagi voiced by Ricco Fajardo

voiced by Ricco Fajardo Ego voiced by Derick Snow

voiced by Derick Snow Rin voiced by Matt Shipman

voiced by Matt Shipman Bachira voiced by Drew Breedlove

voiced by Drew Breedlove Nagi voiced by Bryson Baugus

voiced by Bryson Baugus Reo voiced by Kamen Casey

voiced by Kamen Casey Shidou voiced by Van Barr Jr.

voiced by Van Barr Jr. Karasu voiced by Clifford Chapin

voiced by Clifford Chapin Sae voiced by Alejandro Saab

voiced by Alejandro Saab Aiku voiced by Jonah Scott

voiced by Jonah Scott Raichi voiced by Aaron Campbell

voiced by Aaron Campbell Buratsuta voiced by Garrett Schenck

voiced by Garrett Schenck Yukimiya voiced by Jim Foronda

voiced by Jim Foronda Niko voiced by David Matranga

voiced by David Matranga Barou voiced by Matthew David Rudd

voiced by Matthew David Rudd Gagamaru voiced by Lee George

voiced by Lee George Igarashi voiced by Kyle Igneczi

voiced by Kyle Igneczi Otoya voiced by Davon Oliver

voiced by Davon Oliver Chigiri voiced by Aaron Dismuke

voiced by Aaron Dismuke Hoichi voiced by Jeff Johnson BLUE LOCK 2nd Season English Dub Crew Voice Director: Jonathan Rigg

Jonathan Rigg Producer: Samantha Herek

Samantha Herek Adaptation: Clayton Browning

Clayton Browning Mixer: William Dewell (Andrew Tipps for series)

William Dewell (Andrew Tipps for series) Engineer: Jameson Outlaw

Blue Lock Season 2 debuted in Japan earlier this month with episodes simulcasting on Crunchyroll. The first two episodes of the season are currently available to stream with English subtitles. It looks like the English dubbed episodes will trail by a few weeks.

Based on the sports-themed manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, Blue Lock follows the development of a training regimen that is designed to create the world's greatest egotist striker. Yoichi Isagi, an unknown high school soccer (football) player, joins the program with the hopes of becoming the best striker in the world. The official synopsis reads:

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?