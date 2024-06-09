SPY X FAMILY Season 3 Of Television Anime Series Announced

During the Spy x Family Anime Extra Mission event today, it was announced that Season 3 of the Spy x Family television series is now in production.

The announcement on social media was accompanied by a new "super teaser visual" featuring Anya and Bond drawn by series character designer Kazuaki Shimada with design by art director Yuni Yoshida.

Unfortunately, no other details such as release date, additional staff, or cast were announced.

Spy x Family is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo. The story follows a secret agent posing as a family man to pull off a high-stakes mission. But the woman he marries is a skilled assassin, and neither knows the other's identity. Adding another twist, their adopted daughter is a telepath.

With over 35 million copies in circulation, as of March 2024, Spy x Family is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. The manga has been praised for its storytelling and comedy, characters, and action scenes.

The Spy x Family television series adaptation is produced by Wit Studio and CloverWorks. The series premiered in Japan in April 2022, while the second half aired from October to December 2022. The second season aired from October to December 2023.

Crunchyroll has licensed the series in North America and other international markets. You can find both Seasons 1 and 2 — a total of 27 episodes — available to stream on the platform in sub and dub formats. Crunchyroll describes the series:

World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!

Kazuhiro Furuhashi directed Season 1 at both CloverWorks and WIT Studio, while Takahiro Harada took on directing duties for Season 2.

Spy x Family Code: White, a feature film based on the series, was released in Japan in December 2023 and just recently arrived in North American theaters in April. Directed by Takashi Katagirl and written by Ichiro Okouchi with an original story by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family Code: White is a spy action comedy also produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, with a similar premise. The film received near universal acclaim with a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 100% Audience Score.