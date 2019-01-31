DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Shows Videl vs Jiren In Epic Fight

Ever wanted to see Jiren and Videl go head-to-head with each other? Well, here's a look at such a fight. We have to say, everything looks wonderful.

New characters have been introduced in Dragon Ball FighterZ not too long ago, and from what we can tell, fans are in for a treat. The good folks at Bandai Namco chose to show off two of the new characters, and truthfully, they look wonderful.

The two new fighters in question are Jiren and Videl, and we must stress that we tend to like what Videl has to offer. She comes off as a more skillful fighter with more to offer in terms of skills, while Jiren battles like a tank on a mission to destroy anyone in his path.

Fans have long been waiting for new fighters, and these two should boost excitement right across the board, no doubt. Now, despite the addition of these new characters, we are sure that some players will continue to use the old ones, and that’s perfectly fine.

If you’re interested in playing with these characters, well, you must first own the game and then spend $24.99 to get your hands on the FighterZ Pass 2. At the same time, you can choose to purchase the characters individually.

Going this route will ensure that you’ll only have the fighters you prefer on your roster. However, if you’re the type of person who wants to try every character, then the FighterZ Pass is the best option at this point.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available right now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the almighty PC platform.