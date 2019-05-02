DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Anime Film Has Earned A Stunning US$100 Million Worldwide
Earlier today over on The Mainichi Shimbun newspaper's Mantan Web site, it has been reported that the Dragon Ball Super: Broly anime film has earned a combined total of US$100 million worldwide as of Sunday, February 3rd! The film has sold a whopping 3,009,730 tickets and earned 3,895,569,200 yen (which equals about US$35.43 million) in Japan alone. The film has thus sold more tickets and earned more than the previous Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' film, which now makes it the highest-earning film in the franchise!
It has been reported that the Dragon Ball Super: Broly anime film has earned a combined total of US$100 million worldwide as of Sunday, February 3rd! Hit the jump for the full details!
The film has sold an estimated 3,222,700 tickets for US$29,101,069 in the United States and Canada from January 16th to the 31st. In good news for fans who have not seen the film yet, the film is still currently screening in theaters!
The film opened in Japan on December 14th, and it sold a little more than 820,000 tickets and earned more than 1,050,000,000 yen (which is about US$9.26 million) in its first three days in Japan, becoming the titan in the box office on its first weekend. Toei stated it anticipates the film will eventually earn more than 5 billion yen (which is about US$44 million).
Funimaton first premiered the film's English dub at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on December 13th. Dragon Ball Super: Broly then went on to earn a little over US$7 million on 1,440 screens, including 180 IMAX and Cinemark XD screens, on its opening day on January 16th, and went on to earn a whopping US$20,214,771 by the end of that weekend! The film took the #3 spot for box office revenue (not adjusted for inflation) on the all-time chart of anime films in the United States and Canada, falling behind 1999's Pokemon: The First Movie and Pokemon 2000 - The Movie. The film earned an estimated US$3,600,000 from January 25th to 27th, making it the third all-time highest-ranking anime film in the United States in terms of estimated tickets sold, behind the two Pokémon films!
For fans who have not yet seen the trailer or who want to watch it again, down below is the English dub trailer for your viewing pleasure!
What are your thoughts on the news? Have you seen the film yet? Did you enjoy it? Let us know what your thoughts on the news are by leaving a comment in the comment section down below!
