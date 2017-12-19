DRAGON BALL SUPER Episode 120 Review: The Perfect Survival Tactic! Universe 3's Menacing Assassin!!
Oh boy.
Dragon Ball Super has produced yet another lacklustre episode which once again featured forgettable enemies and poor character choices.
This was not great. It seems like Dragon Ball Super for the past month or so has delivered lacklustre episodes week after week, and it's getting to the point now where I'm starting to get a little concerned as it seems like the quality of the series is starting to dip considerably.
This week's episode once again sees Universe 7 go up against a bunch of disposable characters from Universe 3 who have zero personality and no purpose beyond acting as a punching bag for the Saiyans and Androids. Gohan going toe to toe with what is essentially a Transformer isn't the most exciting thing in the world. It feels like it's been ripped out of a really bad filler episode and is a total waste of his character. It doesn't feel like Dragon ball in the slightest.
This is a major problem.
The Tournament of Power works on paper, It has so much potential and the idea of a battle royale is fresh and exciting but the execution of this arc has missed the mark. This arc could have some of the most over the top, eye popping, insane fights Dragon Ball has ever produced but it means nothing if I'm not invested in these characters.
I would struggle to recall any of the fighters that we've seen eliminated so far with the exception of Universe 6 which we've had time to grow attached to. I can't help but feel the writers have totally jumped the gun, I think we needed another arc or two before the tournament to introduce these fighters gradually.
There were a few positive aspects of this episode. The music by Norihito Sumitomo is a clear highlight and this arc has introduced some of the best music the show has ever produced as well as a few iconic themes. It was also great to see Gohan team up with Goku and Vegeta and then deliver the final blow, but seeing him square off against such an incredibly unimaginative opponent doesn't excite me all that much.
I love Dragon Ball. It pains me to write about a series I hold in such high regard so negatively but these last few episodes have not been great. We're getting ever closer to the end of the tournament and I feel it may be for the best at this stage. I hope they can turn things around.
What did you guys think? Did you enjoy this weeks episode, or were you disappointed?
Sound off below.
