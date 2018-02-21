DRAGON BALL SUPER EPISODE 128 REVIEW: Noble Pride To The End! Vegeta Falls!!
The Prince of all Saiyans has fallen. But, God damn, he went out in style.
Vegeta makes his final stand against Jiren, while Goku receives some much-needed character development.
This review contain spoilers
This episode of Dragon Ball Super was at times heartbreaking, but it also delivered some much-needed character development for Son Goku, which means that the Tournament of Power could have a fairly satisfying conclusion.
Vegeta and Goku are in a bad way, both of them are battered, bruised and barely managing to pose any sort of challenge. Despite the overwhelming odds, Vegeta steps up to face Jiren one last time, however, he can't even muster the energy to go Super Saiyan. Regardless, Vegeta decides to go all out against Jiren.
The Tournament of Power has consistently highlighted Vegeta's growth as a person and this episode provides an emotionally satisfying conclusion to his character arc. Vegeta is fighting to protect his family and friends and uses every ounce of his strength to keep up with Jiren. Seeing Vegeta forced to fight in his base form once again shows the desperation the characters feel in the few remaining minutes of the tournament.
Vegeta's plight goes from inspiring to heartbreaking very quickly. Despite his determination to protect all that he loves, he simply can't compete with Jiren's brute strength. Although he manages to hold on to his pride throughout the fight, he quickly succumbs to despair realising that he cannot win this fight. With no option left, he gives his remaining energy to Goku.
Goku steps up to face Jiren one more time but is still no match for him. This is perhaps one of the most brutal beatdowns Goku has ever experienced as he is pummeled repeatedly by Jiren. Then at the last moment, Goku awakens Ultra Instinct, putting him on equal footing with Jiren. It was a great moment that felt like it was ripped from one of the Rocky movies.
Some fans will be disappointed that it's up to Goku to save the day one again, but honestly, I think Goku needed this moment and it's what I was hoping for. Goku is only able to activate Ultra Instinct when he remembers his family and friends who are placing all their hope in him. Goku throughout the tournament has had selfish motivations, but now he has something to fight for beyond getting stronger and this could serve as a life lesson for him.
This arc has been a slow burn with its fair share of highs and lows, but now the stage is set for the final battle, and for the first time in this arc I'm rooting for Goku. Many people have their issues with the old It's been tough watching the character behave this way, many have issues with the way Goku was portrayed in the original Funimation Dub, but it's great to have my Goku back. My hero.
What do you guys think? Are you excited for the final showdown between Goku and Jiren? What role do you think Frieza will play?
Sound off below!
