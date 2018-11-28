DRAGON BALL SUPER: Here's what Piccolo looks like with Ultra Instinct according to Reddit artist

We all love Piccolo and what he brings to the Dragon Ball franchise. However, he hasn't been doing much lately, and we're thinking Ultra Instinct could help.

Piccolo doesn’t get a lot of love any more since the days of the Frieza saga, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t showed up now and again to do his thing. Now, since he, for a time, was the most powerful being on Earth, one has to wonder what he looks like in Ultra Instinct.

A fan of the character on Reddit, decided to draw him in the essence of the Ultra Instinct form, and you know what? We’re impressed, but not that much. If you weren’t told Piccolo has achieved the godly form in this sketch, you would think it was just a normal power-up.

In the image, you can see Piccolo’s shirt ripping apart, and his muscles are also bigger than before. The seriousness in his eyes is a clear sign that someone is about to get a beat down, and it won’t be pretty.

What’s missing from the image is the aura around his body. Yes, the background is likely some form of aura, but it looks weird from my point of view. Having the regular Ultra Instinct aura around his body would make everything look more impressive.

While many folks are huge fans of Piccolo, it’s safe to say that we’ll never see him achieve great power. The writers are constantly keeping him down because he’s capable of more than what he’s capable of today.

It has been proven several times that the Namekians can become stronger than usual, they just need to train. In all honesty, we can’t see how much stronger Piccolo has become since his fight with the Androids.

In fact, after so many years, we doubt his power has grown to a point where he’ll be able to defeat them with relative ease.