DRAGON BALL SUPER: Watch Kiyoshi Hikawa Sing "Limitbreak X Surivor" At The Year End Festival

New year has already come to Japan and, during the end of the year celebration, Japanese singer Kiyoshi Hikawa sung Dragon Ball Super's "Limitbreak x Survivor"(also known as Genkai Toppo x Survivor) to welcome this 2020.Thanks to Twitter user @DbsHype , we get the chance to watch Kiyoshi Hikawa interpreting Takafumi Iwasaki and Yukinojo Mori's "Genkai Toppo x Survivor" in front of a live audience, where we can also see Masako Nozawa(Goku's Japanese voice) watching the show.As a fun fact, "Genkai Toppo x Survivor" is actually the first time Kiyoshi Hikawa has interpreted a song for an anime series, and most fans tend to agree on the fact that it is a pretty good theme song, so he's off to a very good start.Check it out: