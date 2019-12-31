DRAGON BALL SUPER: Watch Kiyoshi Hikawa Sing "Limitbreak X Surivor" At The Year End Festival
New year has already come to Japan and, during the end of the year celebration, Japanese singer Kiyoshi Hikawa sung Dragon Ball Super's "Limitbreak x Survivor"(also known as Genkai Toppo x Survivor) to welcome this 2020.
Japan has already welcomed the New Year and, during the end of the year celebration, Kiyoshi Hikawa sung Dragon Ball Super's "Limitbreak X Survivor."
Thanks to Twitter user @DbsHype, we get the chance to watch Kiyoshi Hikawa interpreting Takafumi Iwasaki and Yukinojo Mori's "Genkai Toppo x Survivor" in front of a live audience, where we can also see Masako Nozawa(Goku's Japanese voice) watching the show.
As a fun fact, "Genkai Toppo x Survivor" is actually the first time Kiyoshi Hikawa has interpreted a song for an anime series, and most fans tend to agree on the fact that it is a pretty good theme song, so he's off to a very good start.
Check it out:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]