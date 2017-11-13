One Talented Fan Reimagines DRAGON BALL SUPER In The Art Style Of DBZ
Kotaku has spotted the excellent artwork of Salvador Vera Llanos, a Deviant Arts user who reimagined several Dragon Ball Super scenes/stills in the art style of the original Dragon Ball Z. Having aired in the '90s, the art style of DBZ is noticably bolder, with heavier lines and crudier aesthetic that more readily conveys battle damage.
Though the art style of Dragon Ball Super has gotten remarkably better over the course of the show's 100+ episodes, does it hold a candle to the original style of DBZ?
However, the comment section is surprisignly mixed, with some anime fans stating that they prefer the cleaner, more vibrant and detail-oriented style of Super. Take a look at some of the artwork below which reimagines several Super characters in the '90s art style and let us know which style you prefer.
UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis
According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?
The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.
Dragon Ball Super Arcs
Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14
Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27
Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46
Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67
Filler | episode 68-70
Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72
Filler | episode 73- 76
Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing (currently at 114)
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]