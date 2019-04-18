SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES: A New Villain Has Risen And Her Name Is Lagss

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has brought a brand new villain to the battlefield, and her name is Lagss. So far, she's causing trouble for Goku, and could become a bigger problem later on.

The recent episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes has managed to reveal a new villain in the form of Lagss. Yes, it’s a female villain, something the Dragon Ball franchise is not really known for.

Her name is pretty telling as well because if you move the words around, they come together as Glass. And if you were wondering, then you’d be correct because Lagss is capable of controlling shards of glass.

After escaping her chamber, the new villain began to move towards Goku with long ranged attacks. She commands shards of glass to hit our favorite Super Saiyan head-on, and then for a second time.

He got hit twice, so clearly he’s not in a good state to keep going for the long haul. But if there’s one thing we know about Goku, and that is his ability to do the impossible even when things are looking grim.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Lagss, but this is the first time she has shown up on-screen. It makes us wonder if she’ll ever appear in the regular manga and series down the line, but maybe it will all depend on how fans accept the character here.