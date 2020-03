SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES Season 2 Pits Goku, Vegeta And The Time Patrol Against Beerus

ABOUT SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES

Somehow, there's still no continuation or sequel tobut the promotional anime for thearcade game is still going strong. The new season has kicked off and it seems that Beerus and his Gods of Destruction are after a mystical bird named Tokitoki.If you're only familiar with the anime or manga, the Tokitoki bird appears in thevideo games and lives with the Supreme Kai of Time at the edge of the universe. The divine bird possesses the ability to create and manipulate time itself, making him a key tool in the Time Patrol's arsenal. To watch the newest episode (with subtitles) click the YouTube link in the Tweet below from Dragon Ball Hype.The next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' second season is expected to be released in early-April.Super Dragon Ball Heroes is a Japanese trading card arcade game- meaning, players purchase and collect physical trading cards and bring them to an arcade where they are scanned and used in-game. The tie-in anime is promotional, i.e. non cannon. There's no official platform for the anime's release such as Crunchyroll or Funimation. Instead, new episodes are uploaded to the official Dragon Ball Heroes website. North American DBZ fans then rely on fan translators such as Dragon Ball Hype for a subtitled version.