Watch KAMEHA CON 2's Opening Ceremony Featuring Legendary DRAGON BALL Voice Actors

If you couldn't make it to this year's Kameha Con, here's the first 25-minutes from the opening ceremony to provide a glimpse of what the Dragonball convention is all about.

Kameha Con, North America's only Dragon Ball-centric convention was held last weekend in Irving, Texas and it featured just about every English-dub Dragon Ball, DBZ and Dragon Ball Super voice actor. There were even a few Japanese voice actors as well. However, the biggest reaction was probably for Broly English-dub voice actor Vic Mignogna, who's something of a polarizing figure in the anime community these days.As we await word on attendance numbers, check out the video below, which featured an opening speech from the convention's host, preeminent Dragon Ball YouTuber Geekdom 101, along with the introduction of all the voice actors in attendance. It was revealed that Japanese Vegeta voice actor Ryo Horikawa had cancelled his appearance the night before the convention was set to start, angering many fans. The convention refunded all meet and greet fees but fans that were attending the con solely to meet Horikawa exclaimed that their hotel and flights were nonrefundable.