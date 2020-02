Bandai Namco Has Revealed Tht DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Sold A Staggering 1.5 Million Copies Already

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Anyone who's had the chance to play Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2'swill be able to tell you that the game is the perfect homage to what's arguably Akira Toriyama's masterpiece.While the game may have some flaws, it does the perfect job at recreating every key moment in the Dragon Ball Z series. Well, except for Super Vegeta's Final Flash against Cell during the Android Saga — that's just unacceptable, CyberConnect2, come on. In all seriousness, though, the game is phenomenal.Regardless of the game not being perfect, fans have fully embraced it — which is actually one of the main reasons whymanaged to sell 1.5 million copies within its first week since release. That's right, the information was officially revealed by Bandai Namco during a conference call that took place last week If you're still on the fence about purchasing, and are a Dragon Ball fan yourself, you're definitely missing out on what some are calling the ultimate Dragon Ball Z experience — in terms of video game media, of course — so do yourself a favour and try to play the game as soon as you can; you won't regret it.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).