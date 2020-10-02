Bandai Namco Has Revealed Tht DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Sold A Staggering 1.5 Million Copies Already
Anyone who's had the chance to play Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be able to tell you that the game is the perfect homage to what's arguably Akira Toriyama's masterpiece.
A whopping 1.5 million copies of CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot were sold within its first week after launch, Bandai Namco has recently revealed.
While the game may have some flaws, it does the perfect job at recreating every key moment in the Dragon Ball Z series. Well, except for Super Vegeta's Final Flash against Cell during the Android Saga — that's just unacceptable, CyberConnect2, come on. In all seriousness, though, the game is phenomenal.
Regardless of the game not being perfect, fans have fully embraced it — which is actually one of the main reasons why Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot managed to sell 1.5 million copies within its first week since release. That's right, the information was officially revealed by Bandai Namco during a conference call that took place last week.
If you're still on the fence about purchasing Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and are a Dragon Ball fan yourself, you're definitely missing out on what some are calling the ultimate Dragon Ball Z experience — in terms of video game media, of course — so do yourself a favour and try to play the game as soon as you can; you won't regret it.
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]