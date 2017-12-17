DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Has A Special Live Stream Planned For This Monday
With a Twitch live steam planned for Monday, will Bandai Namco finally announce when the open beta will launch for Dragon Ball FighterZ? The stream will begin at 12 PM/ 3 PM PST/EST on Monday, December 18 on Bandai Namco US’s Twitch channel. In addition to the Beta, it's also possible that Bandai could reveal additional characters or the identity of the 8 DLC characters that will be made available after the game's release. Tune in and check back on Anime Mojo this Monday for all the details!
The Arc System Works fighter launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). An Open Beta is expected to go live sometime within the remaining 2 months before release. Gamers who pre-order will receive extra playtime with the Beta. The current playable roster includes:
Goku
SSJB Goku
Teen Gohan
Mystic Gohan
Vegeta
SSJB Vegeta
Future Trunks
Gotenks
Freeza
Cell
Krillin
Piccolo
Android 18 (with Android 17)
Android 16
Yamcha
Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu)
Majin Buu (fat)
Kid Buu
Nappa (with saibamen)
Ginyu (with Ginyu Force)
original character Android 21
Hit
Beerus
Goku Black (with Zamasu)
