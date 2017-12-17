Dragon Ball Z Headlines

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Has A Special Live Stream Planned For This Monday

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Has A Special Live Stream Planned For This Monday

Bandai Namco has announced via Twitter that a special live steam for Dragon Ball FighterZ will be held this Monday on Twitch. What secrets do you think will be revealed?

MarkJulian | 12/17/2017
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Z"
With a Twitch live steam planned for Monday, will Bandai Namco finally announce when the open beta will launch for Dragon Ball FighterZ? The stream will begin at 12 PM/ 3 PM PST/EST on Monday, December 18 on Bandai Namco US’s Twitch channel. In addition to the Beta, it's also possible that Bandai could reveal additional characters or the identity of the 8 DLC characters that will be made available after the game's release. Tune in and check back on Anime Mojo this Monday for all the details!



 The Arc System Works fighter launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). An Open Beta is expected to go live sometime within the remaining 2 months before release.  Gamers who pre-order will receive extra playtime with the Beta.  The current playable roster includes:
  1. Goku
  2. SSJB Goku
  3. Teen Gohan
  4. Mystic Gohan
  5. Vegeta
  6. SSJB Vegeta
  7. Future Trunks
  8. Gotenks
  9. Freeza
  10. Cell
  11. Krillin
  12. Piccolo
  13. Android 18 (with Android 17)
  14. Android 16
  15. Yamcha
  16. Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu)
  17. Majin Buu (fat)
  18. Kid Buu
  19. Nappa (with saibamen)
  20. Ginyu (with Ginyu Force)
  21. original character Android 21
  22. Hit
  23. Beerus
  24. Goku Black (with Zamasu)
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Related Headlines
Loading...
Latest Headlines
Loading...