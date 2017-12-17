DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Has A Special Live Stream Planned For This Monday

Bandai Namco has announced via Twitter that a special live steam for Dragon Ball FighterZ will be held this Monday on Twitch. What secrets do you think will be revealed?

We have a SPECIAL #DragonBallFighterZ LIVESTREAM happening on Monday the 18th at 12pm PST. Joining us will be @maximilian_ , @PerfectLegend & @Rhymestyle so clear your schedules because you won't want to miss this show! pic.twitter.com/OZGOI1JlhC — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 15, 2017

The Arc System Works fighter launches on PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 26 (Feb 01 in Japan). An Open Beta is expected to go live sometime within the remaining 2 months before release. Gamers who pre-order will receive extra playtime with the Beta. The current playable roster includes:

Goku SSJB Goku Teen Gohan Mystic Gohan Vegeta SSJB Vegeta Future Trunks Gotenks Freeza Cell Krillin Piccolo Android 18 (with Android 17) Android 16 Yamcha Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu) Majin Buu (fat) Kid Buu Nappa (with saibamen) Ginyu (with Ginyu Force) original character Android 21 Hit Beerus Goku Black (with Zamasu)

With a Twitch live steam planned for Monday, will Bandai Namco finally announce when the open beta will launch for Dragon Ball FighterZ? The stream will begin at 12 PM/ 3 PM PST/EST on Monday, December 18 on Bandai Namco US’s Twitch channel. In addition to the Beta, it's also possible that Bandai could reveal additional characters or the identity of the 8 DLC characters that will be made available after the game's release. Tune in and check back on Anime Mojo this Monday for all the details!