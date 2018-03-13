DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Releases Full Broly Reveal Trailer
Broly and Bardock were confirmed for Dragonball FighterZ back in February and we now have our first official footage of the Legendary Super Saiyan in action. Of course, the confirmation came after an earlier leak from dataminers who confirmed that the first 8 DLC characters being added to FighterZ are Broly, Bardock, Cooler, Merged Zamasu, Vegito, Android 17, Base Goku and Base Vegeta.
Bandai Namco and Arc System Works previously confirmed that the next 2 DLC fighters joining the game are Broly and Bardock. The former just received a full intro trailer.
The only question that remains now is when the two characters will be made available. FighterZ players are currently training and fine-tuning their tactics and strategies for the game with the goal of stepping on stage at the EVO 2018 Championships later this year in August.
Broly’s crushing power unleashes!
Together with Bardock, they are the first two extra character announced for Dragon Ball FighterZ! Availability will be revealed soon
