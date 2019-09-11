DRAGON BALL SUPER's Broly Could Be Joining DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Very Soon, According To New Scan
Heads up, Dragon Ball FighterZ fans, as new information revealed on V-Jump magazine seems to suggest that Broly, from the Dragon ball Super: Broly movie, will become available as a playable character very soon.
A recently revealed scan suggests that Broly, from the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, will soon become available in Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' Dragon Ball FighterZ.
According from a scan from the latest issue of V-Jump magazine, Dragon Ball Super's Broly will be releasing "in a few days", and although neither Bandai Namco nor Arc System Works have revealed exactly when, chances are that he could be released during the Red Bull Spain event.
The Red Bull Spain event is actually taking place this weekend, and professional players will be participating in a Dragon Ball FighterZ tournament during this event; giving Bandai Namco the perfect opportunity to announce the official release date, or even release the character tomorrow as the tournament wraps up.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
