Here Is What Goku Black Would Look Like In DRAGON BALL Z

Dragon Ball Super brought with it a different design style and new animations, but not everyone enjoyed it. With that in mind, this artist shows what Goku Black would look like in Dragon Ball Z

Goku Black was one of the many villains in Dragon Ball Super, and also a fan favorite. Now, when it comes down to the art-style of Super, it looked, in many ways, much different from Dragon Ball Z in terms of character designs.



Not everyone enjoyed the art-style change in Super, therefore, one fan decided to alter the look of Goku Black to see what he would look like if the character was created during the Dragon Ball Z era.



The artist in question is called RenanFNA, which from our understanding, is one of the most well-known on the web.



Now, in order to deliver the right look, RenanFNA removed the glossy sheen to give off a more matte finish to the overall design. Not only that, but Goku Black comes off as more bulkier than before in the face, neck, and chest areas.



In a statement on Twitter, the creator says it took him less than an hour to get the job done, which shouldn’t be too surprising because he's an experienced artist.

