Introductory Video Of DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Tells Us Everything We Need To Know About The Game

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot won't release for a few more months, but there are fans who still don't know much about the game; Bandai Namco has released new video introducing fans to the game.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Dragon Ball fans have been pretty excited to know more about— a brand-new action/adventure game based on the beloved series created by Akira Toriyama; especially since the developers have mostly focused on fighting games, as of late.We now officially know thatwill be going over pretty much everything present in the original manga/anime; from the Z series' early beginnings, up until its epic conclusion against Buu in the Sacred World of the Kai; needless to say, every fan's dream.Today, Bandai Namco has released a brand-new video about, teaching us everything we need to know ahead of the game's long-awaited release in January of next year.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.