New Video For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Makes The Distinction Between Support And Playable Characters
Yesterday Bandai Namco shared an introduction video for CyberConnect2's upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot; revealing some interesting aspects about the game's story, progression, and revealing that some sidequests will feature unique sotrylines that haven't been told in neither manga nor anime form.
Bandai Namco has released yet another introductory video for CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, finally makign the distinction between playable and support characters.
Today is a different story, as Bandai Namco has released yet another introduction video for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, only this time they are focusing on support characters and their unique support actions; from Krillin's destructo disk, to Tien's signature Tri-Beam.
This new introduction video to the game also makes the distinction between support characters like Krillin, Yamcha, and Tien, and playable characters like Gohan, Goku, and vegeta — who, unlike support characters, can freely control on the field.
Check it out:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.
