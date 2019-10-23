New Video For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Makes The Distinction Between Support And Playable Characters

Bandai Namco has released yet another introductory video for CyberConnect2's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , finally makign the distinction between playable and support characters.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Yesterday Bandai Namco shared an introduction video for CyberConnect2's upcoming; revealing some interesting aspects about the game's story, progression, and revealing that some sidequests will feature unique sotrylines that haven't been told in neither manga nor anime form.Today is a different story, as Bandai Namco has released yet another introduction video for, only this time they are focusing on support characters and their unique support actions; from Krillin's destructo disk, to Tien's signature Tri-Beam.This new introduction video to the game also makes the distinction between support characters like Krillin, Yamcha, and Tien, and playable characters like Gohan, Goku, and vegeta — who, unlike support characters, can freely control on the field.Check it out:



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) on the 17th of January.