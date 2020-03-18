Super Saiyan God Goku And Super Saiyan Vegeta Confirmed To Be Part Of The DLC For DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

New information about the upcoming DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has revealed that the Dragon Ball Super content for the game will bring Super Saiyan God Goku and Super Saiyan Vegeta with it.

Just last month we found out that Dragon Ball Super content would be added to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ; to be more specific, a brand-new episode called A New Awakening (Part One): Whis' Training.

As revealed by the information shared by Famitsu, characters will be able to level up Goku's stats and acquire the Super Saiyan God transformation — which they will likely be able to use freely once they've completed the Dragon Ball Super-inspired episode being added to the game.

Bandai Namco has yet to reveal when exactly is it that this new DLC will be added to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but it sure looks like the developers have opted to add Dragon Ball Super content via updates rather than developing a sequel based on the new series' arcs. We'll keep our eyes peeled for further information on the topic.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital).