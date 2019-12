Vic Mignogna's Replacement For The English Dub Voice Of Broly Revealed In Latest DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Footage

Broly DBS dans Dragon Ball FighterZ



The fallout from Vic Mignogna's sexual harassment accusations continues to unfold roughly 12 months after sexual harassment claims by convention attendees and fellow voice actors began to surface. One of the earliest companies to cut ties with Vic was Funimation, who handled the English-dub of themovie. That reimagining of the previously non-cannon villain was originally voiced by Mignogna. However, the latest footage forBroly DLC has revealed that the new dub voice actor for the character is none other than Johnny Yong Bosch.Most fans know Bosch from hisdays but the former Zeo Ranger has found a second career as an anime voice actor. Bosch's credits include(Ichigo),(Vash),(Lelouch of the Rebellion), and more. The Broly (DBS) DLC character will be added to Dragon Ball FighterZ on December 5.