Vic Mignogna's Replacement For The English Dub Voice Of Broly Revealed In Latest DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Footage
The fallout from Vic Mignogna's sexual harassment accusations continues to unfold roughly 12 months after sexual harassment claims by convention attendees and fellow voice actors began to surface. One of the earliest companies to cut ties with Vic was Funimation, who handled the English-dub of the Dragon Ball Super Broly movie. That reimagining of the previously non-cannon villain was originally voiced by Mignogna. However, the latest footage for Dragon Ball FighterZ's Broly DLC has revealed that the new dub voice actor for the character is none other than Johnny Yong Bosch.
Earlier this year, defamed American voice actor Vic Mignogna saw his relationship with Viz Media/Funimation, Polygon and other studios terminated after allegations of sexual harassment.
Most fans know Bosch from his Power Ranger days but the former Zeo Ranger has found a second career as an anime voice actor. Bosch's credits include Bleach (Ichigo), Trigun (Vash), Code Geass (Lelouch of the Rebellion), and more. The Broly (DBS) DLC character will be added to Dragon Ball FighterZ on December 5.
