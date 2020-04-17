PLUNDERER: A Lot of Potential But Probably Not Worth Your Time

Plunderer has not turned out to be the huge hit some fans were anticipating, and rightfully so. However, there might still be time for the series to end on a high note.

By now you’ve probably heard of Plunderer, but is it worth watching? You know, that’s a very tough question to answer because this anime truly gets going at around the 8th episode. We’re not sure how many viewers are willing to sit through six or eight episodes of nonsense.

So, what is this anime series all about, then? Well, the story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, that, for some strange reason, is dominated by numbers. Every human on the planet is inked with a Count, which is a special number that determines how important folks are in a society based on certain aspects of their lives.

If a chef is proficient at his or her job, the number will automatically increase, which also boost fighting strength. If the customers come away unhappy, the number decreases, and no one likes that. You see, if the Count hits zero, the affected person is then dragged down into the abyss by strange dark hands.

The two primary characters here, are Hina and Licht Bach, two people who are quite different from each other but may fall in love at some point.

Now, Hina is searching for the Legendary Ace at the behest of her mother who was dragged down into the abyss. She has been walking for years; therefore, walking is the aspect of her life that increases her Count.

As for Licht, he may or may not be the Legendary Ace. Viewers will have to sit through a bunch of useless episodes before learning anything of significance about the character. The wait did pay off, but we wonder if when the excitement has died down if Plunderer will return to be a boring mess.

There is a lot of potentials for Plunderer to become a quality series before the season comes to an end, but much work must be done to get there. For example, I believe the Ecchi aspect should be toned down or made better because it's not funny at all. Mere perversion for the sake of being so, and nothing else from my point of view, at least.

We can’t tell the future, of course. Still, we can hope it stays the course and continues to entertain. Not only that but hopefully the animation is improved going forward.