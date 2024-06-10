SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI Announces U.S. Premiere Date And Streaming Platforms

Warner Bros. Japan finally announced the United States premiere date for Suicide Squad Isekai and, surprisingly, it's a lot sooner than expected. While the anime won't debut on cable in Japan until July 5th, the highly anticipated series will actually arrive in the United States a bit earlier.

It was confirmed today that the first three episodes of Suicide Squad Isekai will premiere in the United States on June 27, 2024. Furthermore, it was announced that the series will stream on both Max and Hulu in the United States.

Following the three-episode premiere, new installments will stream each week thereafter. The anime will run for 10 episodes.

Warner Bros. Japan also announced international streaming sources for those outside of the United States.

#SuicideSquadISEKAI will be premiering on...

Max and Hulu in the United States✨



⌛Watch the first 3 episode premiere on June 27🔥



For territories out side of the U.S.

Watch on...

☆France: ADN

☆Southeast Asia, Taiwan & Hong Kong: HBO GO·

☆Korea: ANIPLUS&LAFTEL and more! pic.twitter.com/xUPNaZOGuo — Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) June 10, 2024

Although an English dubbed version is expected at some point after the anime wraps airing, the U.S. release will include the Japanese voice cast with English subs. The following is the main Japanese voice cast for the series:

Harley Quinn: Anna Nagase

The Joker: Yuuichirou Umehara

Deadshot: Reigo Yamaguchi

Peacemaker: Takehito Koyasu

Clayface: Jun Fukuyama

King Shark：Subaru Kimura

Rick Flag: Taku Yashiro

Katana: Chika Anzai

Amanda Waller: Kujira

Fione: Reina Ueda

Aldora: Mamiko Noto

Based on DC Comics' Suicide Squad, the upcoming anime series follows a group of notorious criminals — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark — on a dangerous mission into an otherworldly realm, one filled with words, magic, orcs, and dragons.

The official synopsis reads:

Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Suicide Squad Isekai is directed by Eri Osada at WIT Studio with original character designs by Akira Amano, scripts by Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- writing team Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara, character designs adapted for animation by Naoto Hosoda, and music by Kenichiro Suehiro.