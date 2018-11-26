A CERTAIN IDOL ACCELERATOR: Manga Series Set To End
Kadowkawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh has ended yet another series in its publication. This particular one is actually a reather unique comedy series. A Certain Idol Accelerator is a spinoff series of A Certain Scientific Accelerator that is a spinoff with a character from A Certain Magical Index. The series was a four panel comedy manga, written by Teto Tachitsu, follows the story of the character, Accelerator, becoming an idol as part of a Level 6 Shift Project that, with the power of his fans, allow him to evolve.
Spinoff series, A Certain Idol Accelerator, is a comedy series that has recently announced it will be approaching its conclusion this week. Hit the jump for more!
The four panel comic series began in 2015 and had been running ever since; before it reached its conclusion. The series has up to three compiled volumes as well! Excited to catch the end of the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! A Certain Idol Accelerator ends this week!
