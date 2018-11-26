 A CERTAIN IDOL ACCELERATOR: Manga Series Set To End
Manga Headlines Pictures

A CERTAIN IDOL ACCELERATOR: Manga Series Set To End

A CERTAIN IDOL ACCELERATOR: Manga Series Set To End

Spinoff series, A Certain Idol Accelerator, is a comedy series that has recently announced it will be approaching its conclusion this week. Hit the jump for more!

marvelfreek94 | 11/26/2018
Filed Under: "Manga" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Kadowkawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh has ended yet another series in its publication. This particular one is actually a reather unique comedy series. A Certain Idol Accelerator is a spinoff series of A Certain Scientific Accelerator that is a spinoff with a character from A Certain Magical Index. The series was a four panel comedy manga, written by Teto Tachitsu, follows the story of the character, Accelerator, becoming an idol as part of a Level 6 Shift Project that, with the power of his fans, allow him to evolve. 



The four panel comic series began in 2015 and had been running ever since; before it reached its conclusion. The series has up to three compiled volumes as well! Excited to catch the end of the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! A Certain Idol Accelerator ends this week! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...