A Manga Adaptation Of Tow Ubukata's BYE-BYE EARTH Novel Will Be Launched In January

According to the official Ubukata Summit Twitter account, a manga adaptation of Tow Ubukata's Bye-Bye Earth novel will debut in an issue of Young King Ours magazine. Details past the jump...

Tow Ubukata is a renowned writer whose work has been adapted into manga and anime. His Mardock Scramble novels led to the creation of a manga series and a trilogy of anime films. Ubukata is also an anime screenwriter and has worked on Ghost In The Shell: Arise, Psycho-Pass 2 and Fafner.



Bye-Bye Earth is set on an Earth where all people take the form of animals. The protagonist, Bell, is the only girl in the world without the characteristics of animals. She embarks on a journey to discover if there are others like her. Bell wields a sword and gets involved with the struggles between the cities and outside world.



The fantasy novel first shipped in two parts in December 2000 and was illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano. A new four-volume collection was released from 2007 to 2008 with illustrations by Hyung-Tae Kim.



The manga will be released on January 30th and will be drawn by Ryu Asahi. The first chapter will be 58 pages long.



Do you intend on reading the manga? Let us know in the comments section.

