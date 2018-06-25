A New Live Action Adaption Of CHANNEL WA SONOMAMA! Has Been Announced
Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine has revealed some exciting news in its 30th issue. Noriko Sasaki's Channel wa Sonomama!, has been green lit for a new live action series in Japan! The series will be directed by Tadahisa Fujimara and produced by Masamichi Ureshino. The two have also worked together on a show that ran from 1996-2002 called How Do You Like Wednesday? Needless to say they are most assuredly the best team to bring this book to life.
News reporting manga, Channel Wa Sonomama, has recently been green lit for a new live action series! Hit the jump for the details!
The manga itself, which started in Big Comic Spirits, follows a girl named Hanako Yukimaru, who works as a TV news reporter. After a hectic incident, that came when having to cover for a fellow reporter, we follow her and her coworkers lives and what becomes of them after her first live broadcast. The manga ran from 2008 to 2013.
Excited for the live action adaption? Channel wa Sonomama! will be airing in Japan on HTB (Hokkaido Television Broadcasting), locally, and will also stream on Netflix.
