A New Live Action Adaption Of CHANNEL WA SONOMAMA! Has Been Announced

magazine has revealed some exciting news in its 30th issue. Noriko Sasaki's, has been green lit for a new live action series in Japan! The series will be directed by Tadahisa Fujimara and produced by Masamichi Ureshino. The two have also worked together on a show that ran from 1996-2002 calledNeedless to say they are most assuredly the best team to bring this book to life.The manga itself, which started in, follows a girl named Hanako Yukimaru, who works as a TV news reporter. After a hectic incident, that came when having to cover for a fellow reporter, we follow her and her coworkers lives and what becomes of them after her first live broadcast. The manga ran from 2008 to 2013.Excited for the live action adaption?will be airing in Japan on), locally, and will also stream on