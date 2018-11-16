ANNE HAPPY: Compiled Manga Series Releasing Its Final Volume

Upbeat manga series, Anne Happy, is set to end very soon. Hit the jump for more details on when the series will be concluding and what to expect.

Tennogofune Academy's class 1-7 sure is unlucky. But brighter fortunes may be on the way when Hibari, Hanako, and Botan decide to make the most out of their everyday school lives!" In 2016, the series also unveiled an anime adaption for the series! As of now the series has produced 9 compiled volumes; but news has been revealed in regards to the series' next volume.

According to a listing by Japanese retailer Mangaoh, the series' 10th compiled volume will be its last. The tenth volume will be releasing on January 12th. Luckily, this gives more than enough time for anyone who wishes to catch up on the series! Sad to see the series end? Share your memories in the comments below!

is a series that began in 2012, written by Cotoji and released byManga Time Kirara Forward, the series synopsis is as follows: "