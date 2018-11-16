ANNE HAPPY: Compiled Manga Series Releasing Its Final Volume
Anne Happy (Unhappy Go Lucky!) is a series that began in 2012, written by Cotoji and released by Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Forward, the series synopsis is as follows: "Tennogofune Academy's class 1-7 sure is unlucky. But brighter fortunes may be on the way when Hibari, Hanako, and Botan decide to make the most out of their everyday school lives!" In 2016, the series also unveiled an anime adaption for the series! As of now the series has produced 9 compiled volumes; but news has been revealed in regards to the series' next volume.
Upbeat manga series, Anne Happy, is set to end very soon. Hit the jump for more details on when the series will be concluding and what to expect.
According to a listing by Japanese retailer Mangaoh, the series' 10th compiled volume will be its last. The tenth volume will be releasing on January 12th. Luckily, this gives more than enough time for anyone who wishes to catch up on the series! Sad to see the series end? Share your memories in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]