ANNE HAPPY: Manga Series Has Ended Its Publication

Looks like another manga series has ended its run before the new year; this time its Anne Happy. Hit the jump for more details on the final chapter.

Tennogofune Academy's class 1-7 sure is unlucky. But brighter fortunes may be on the way when Hibari, Hanako, and Botan decide to make the most out of their everyday school lives!" The series has been going on for a successful 6 years and has quite a loyal fanbase. Recently news was announced that the final chapter in the series had been released.

The series began in 2012 within the pages of Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara magazine and has been running in the same book ever since. The series however, was so successful that it managed to spinoff its own anime series of the same name; back in 2016. Sad to see the series end? The tenth and final volume of the Anne Happy manga is expected to ship on January 12th.

describes Cotoji'smanga series as "