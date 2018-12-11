ATTACK NO. 1 Manga Series Is Getting A Stage Play Adaptation

Author Chikako Urano's sports manga series, Attack No. 1, is getting a stage play adaptation that will be presented in the Zenrosai Hall and Space Zero in Tokyo. The play will run from November 29 to December 9, it will adapt the high school arc of the manga series and have original characters created just for the play.



The cast members are the following: Ayaka Wada as Kozue Ayuhara, Moe Kamikokuryo as Midori Hayakawa, Kana Nakanishi as Miyuki Onuma, Rikako Sasaki as Kyoko Makimura, Mizuki Murota as Matsue Ishihara, Momona Kasahara as Suzume Obata, Akari Takeuchi as kaoru Yagisawa, Ayanao Kawamura as Shizuka Yagisawa, Musubu Funaki as Kei Yagisawa and Rina Katsuta as Hitomi Aihara.



The anime series with the same title ran from December 7, 1969 to November 28, 1971 and has 104 episodes. Eiji Okabe, Fumio Kurokawa, Yoshio Takeuchi directed the series and Haruya Yamazaki, Masaki Tsuji, Mon Shichijo, Satoshi Dezaki, Tatsuo Tamura and Tsunehisa Ito wrote it.