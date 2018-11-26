BETWEEN THE SKY AND SEA: Manga Series Will Be Ending Soon

Recently, it was announced that the manga series, Between the Sky and Sea, would be ending. Hit the jump for all the details on the final chapter.

Recently, Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh had announced that Bekkorico's Between the Sky and Sea series would be ending this week. The storyline for the series is as follows; " Fish suddenly disappeared on Earth.

The Ministry of Fisheries has initiated the experimental program of creating ‘Aquatic Orbs’, farming fish in encapsulated bodies of water in space. Six girls are selected as candidates to become fishers who will go into space to catch new species of fish.

From Onomichi City to the cosmos, this is the story of aspiring girls aiming to be Space Fishers!" THe series launched last year and was part of a larger universe that included a smartphone game, anime, manga, stage play, radio program and even novels!



Needless to say, with the manga series that had launched in October, that while the manga may be ending; the series as a whole has just begun! Interesting thoughts on this particular series conclusion? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Between the Sky and Sea ends on November 27th!