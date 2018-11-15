CESARE: Manga Will Continue After A 4-Year Hiatus!
In a brief bit of exciting news, it was announced that, writer, Fuyumi Soryo would finally be continuing a manga series that began a hiatus in 2015. That manga was historical series, Cesare - II Creatore che ha distrutto, which began within the pages of Kodansha's morning magazine and began back in 2005. The series has also just released its 11th compiled volume in January. Soryo announced on her blog that we will be receiving a chapter a month that will go on for the first five months and more stories will be coming some time next year as it approches the papal conclave storyline.
Historical manga, Cesare,has been announced, by the creator, to continue after a 4-year hiatus. hit the jump for more details on this return!
With Motoaki Hara supervising the series "Cesare" is a biographical tale about Cesare Borgia, the same Borgias of the Italian Renaissance. Excited for this long hiatus to end? Eager to read what will be coming? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
