Check Out These New Covers For Magazines Like Comic Alive, Afternoon And More
These are the covers to the December issues to magazines Monthly Comic Alive, Monthly Afternoon, Monthly Shonen Sirius and Monthly Big Gangan. There are a couple of color spreads for popular mangas like Goblin Slayer and Azur Lane: Queen's Orders as well.
The following Japanese magazines publish manga series that are enjoyed by both Japanese and North American fans. These images are the new covers to the December issues as well as some spreads.
The Comic Alive magazine cover features characters from Re:Zero, Konosuba and more. This magazine falls under the seinen category and is published by Media Factory, making its debut on June 2006. The latest issue can be pre-ordered in Amazon.
The Afternoon December Issue cover features Houseki no Kuni or Land of the Lustrous. This series aired from October 2017 to December 2017 with a total of 12 episodes. The magazine also falls under the seinen category and is published by Kodansha, making its debut on January 1986. Also available for purchase in Amazon.
Shounen Sirius features That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on its cover (you can find a review to its premiere here). As the name suggests, this magazine falls under the shonen category and is published by Kodansha, making its debut on May 2005. Here is the Amazon link.
The Monthly Big Gangan cover features a series that has been causing major fan uproar (both good and bad), the dark fantasy Goblin Slayer. A full color spread was shared as well. This manga is under the seinen category and has been publishing since 2010. Other series in this magazine are Akame ga Kill! Zero and High Score Girl.
The other color spread is from Azur Lane: Queen's Orders. This image shows the main character on her throne as well as the supporting roles looming in the background. This manga series is launching on October 26 and is written and illustrated by Tsuchii. Comic REX does the serialization.
