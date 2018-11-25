Chinese Authorities Sentenced Woman to 10-Years in Prison for Selling Boys Love Novels

Boys-Love novels are not accepted in China, and one female author is now paying the ultimate price. She was captured by authorities and sentenced to over 10-years in prison.

Breaking the obscenity laws in China doesn’t mean you’ll get a slap on the wrist or spend six months in prison. It means you could spend a whopping 10-years and six months locked away in a cell, and that’s never a good thing.

According to a recent report, a Chinese woman who goes by the name Liu was recently sentenced to 10-years and six months in prison after she was caught selling Boys Love novels in the Communist country.

Not only that, but those who worked with her on these novels were tracked down and arrested one-by-one.

From what we have gathered, the novel is called Attack and Occupy, and since going on sale back in November of last year, it sold over 7,000 copies. As such, it earned Liu 150,000 Yuan, which round out to $21,000 USD.

Liu was arrested and charged under China’s obscenity laws that have to deal with "obscenely describing male and female homosexuals" and for "violence, abuse, vulgarity, and other behaviors related to sexual perversion."

We understand that several Japanese and Chinese folks on the web were up in arms about the situation, but chances are, they will accomplish nothing.

Most Boys Love authors are now pulling their content from the web, and along with that, they are asking their fans to no longer share their work in fear of meeting a similar fate to Liu.

Now, Liu plans on appealing the verdict in hopes to lessen her sentence. Only time will tell if she’ll get what she wants or be forced to spend a decade behind bars.