CIDER NO YO NI KOTOBA GA WAKIAGARU Anime Gets Manga Adaptation

Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru anime, also known as Words Bubbling Up Like Cider in English, is getting its first-ever manga adaptation very soon.

Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru (Words Bubbling Up Like Cider) is an anime that was announced earlier this year, and to no one’s surprise, it is getting a manga adaptation. The new manga series will launch in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine 2020 issue.

The issue will go on sale this November, so if you are a fan, then we suggest keeping an eye out because it will likely be a blast. Yes, things could go very wrong, but what are the chances of that? Probably not very high, to be honest.

Bear in mind that Kyōhei Ishiguro is directing the anime movie with the help of Signal.MD and Sublimation. Additionally, Dai Sato is writing the script, therefore, we should expect something incredible because this is the same person who wrote Eureka Seven, Wolf's Rain, Samurai Champloo, and Cowboy Bebop.