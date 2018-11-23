CREAMY MAMI, THE MAGIC ANGEL Anime Series Gets A Manga Spin-Off
The official mami_pierrot Twitter account has announced that studio Pierrot's anime series, Creamy Mami, the Magic Angel, is developing a manga spin-off titled Magical Angel Creamy Mami: Sullen Princess or Mahō no Tenshi Creamy Mami Fukigen na Ohime-sama. The manga has a December 21 release date, Ami Mitsuki will provide the illustrations and the chapters will launch at noon on the first and third Friday of every month.
Studio Pierrot's magical girl anime series, Creamy Mami, the Magic Angel, has announced a manga spin-off. Here is more information on the series and the manga.
The staff behind the new project also revealed the official character visuals. The anime series aired form July 1, 1983 to June 29, 1984 and has 52 episodes. Here is the staff and cast behind the project.
Staff
Director - Osamu Kobayashi
Writers - Hiroshi Konichikawa, Hiroshi Toda, Kazunori Itō, Keiko Maruo, Michiru Shimada, Shigeru Yanagawa, Shusuke Kaneko, Tokio Tsuchiya, Tomoko Kawasaki
Music - Koji Makaino
Studio - Pierrot
Cast
Takako Ota as Yu Morisawa
Kaneta Kimotsuki as Nega
Yuko Mita as Posi
Yu Mizushima as Toshio Otomo
Saeko Shimazu as Megumi Ayase
Kazuhiko Inoue as Shingo Tachibana
Sukekiyo Kameyama as Hayato Kidokoro
The manga series ran from 1983 to 1984 with 3 volulmes, written by Ito Kazunori and illustrated by Yuuko Kitagawa. Whenever more information on the new spin-off pops up, we will let you know.
