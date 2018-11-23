CREAMY MAMI, THE MAGIC ANGEL Anime Series Gets A Manga Spin-Off

The official mami_pierrot Twitter account has announced that studio Pierrot's anime series, Creamy Mami, the Magic Angel, is developing a manga spin-off titled Magical Angel Creamy Mami: Sullen Princess or Mahō no Tenshi Creamy Mami Fukigen na Ohime-sama. The manga has a December 21 release date, Ami Mitsuki will provide the illustrations and the chapters will launch at noon on the first and third Friday of every month.



The staff behind the new project also revealed the official character visuals. The anime series aired form July 1, 1983 to June 29, 1984 and has 52 episodes. Here is the staff and cast behind the project.



Staff

Director - Osamu Kobayashi

Writers - Hiroshi Konichikawa,

Hiroshi Toda,

Kazunori Itō,

Keiko Maruo,

Michiru Shimada,

Shigeru Yanagawa,

Shusuke Kaneko,

Tokio Tsuchiya,

Tomoko Kawasaki

Music - Koji Makaino

Studio - Pierrot



Cast

Takako Ota as Yu Morisawa

Kaneta Kimotsuki as Nega

Yuko Mita as Posi

Yu Mizushima as Toshio Otomo

Saeko Shimazu as Megumi Ayase

Kazuhiko Inoue as Shingo Tachibana

Sukekiyo Kameyama as Hayato Kidokoro



The manga series ran from 1983 to 1984 with 3 volulmes, written by Ito Kazunori and illustrated by Yuuko Kitagawa. Whenever more information on the new spin-off pops up, we will let you know.