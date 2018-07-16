Curry Ramen From Crunchyroll's LAID-BACK CAMP Anime Will Soon Available For Fans In Real Life
Laid-Back Camp is an anime that was co-financed and licensed by Crunchyroll, based on the Japanese manga series of the same name. The manga's serialization began in July 2015 in Houbunsha's Seinen manga magazine Manga Time Kirara Forward, and been collected in six Tankobon volumes, while in North America it is licensed by Yen Press. While the manga is still running, C-Station aired the television series adaptation in Japan (licensed by Crunchyroll) from January 4 to March 22, 2018.
You read that right! Laid-Back Camp was a manga which inspired an anime which has now in turn inspired a real life food re-creation available to fans. Read on for details!
While there have only been twelve episodes of the anime, fans are already being treated to some wonderful oddities to relax at home with. Curry Ramen will soon be available, with a tonkotsu (pork belly and pork bones) powder soup base, the noodles being made with a 48-hour low temperature mist process. The curry ramen itself is in the anime, and so there are stickers to help recreate the scene as each pack is going to contain one-in-five individual stickers - pictured below!
In addition, if you send in the tickets you receive, you will have an opportunity to win a card game inspired by the anime. Also, you can vacation yourself - with Laid-Back Camp Episode 1: Mount Fuji And Curry Noodles below or you can enjoy the whole first season on Crunchyroll!
Nadeshiko, a high school student who had moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi, decides to see the famous, 1000 yen-bill-featured Mount Fuji, Even though she manages to bike all the way to Motosu, she's forced to turn back because of worsening weather. Unable to set her eyes on her goal, she faints partway to her destination. When she wakes up, it's night, in a place she's never been before, with no way of knowing how to get home. Nadeshiko is saved when she encounters Rin, a girl who is out camping by herself. This outdoorsy girls story begins with this first encounter between Nadeshiko and Rin in Laid-Back Camp!
