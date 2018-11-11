DARWIN'S GAME Manga Series Is Getting A Novel Adaptation

The Bessatsu Shonen Champion magazine has announced that the manga series written by FLIPFLOP, Darwin's Game, is getting a novel adaptation. There is no word if the project will be a light novel series or if it will be a series at all. FLIPFLOP will help to develop this project by providing supervision. Given that the manga has several chapters and is also getting an anime adaptation, the most probable thing would be for the project to be a light novel series. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.

FLIPFLOPs is the writer and author behind this manga, providing both the story and illustrations himself. The series started publishing on December 2012 and currently has 53 episodes out. Bessatsu Shonen Champion serializes it and its latest chapter came out on September 23, 2018.