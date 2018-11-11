DARWIN'S GAME Manga Series Is Getting A Novel Adaptation
The Bessatsu Shonen Champion magazine has announced that the manga series written by FLIPFLOP, Darwin's Game, is getting a novel adaptation. There is no word if the project will be a light novel series or if it will be a series at all. FLIPFLOP will help to develop this project by providing supervision. Given that the manga has several chapters and is also getting an anime adaptation, the most probable thing would be for the project to be a light novel series. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
Author FLIPFLOPs' action mystery shonen manga series, Darwin's Game, is getting a novel adaptation. Here is more information on the series and the announcement.
FLIPFLOPs is the writer and author behind this manga, providing both the story and illustrations himself. The series started publishing on December 2012 and currently has 53 episodes out. Bessatsu Shonen Champion serializes it and its latest chapter came out on September 23, 2018.
The story centers around the main character Kaname Sudou and his app game Darwin's Game. He soon finds out that he can't quit the game and has to keep on plyaing it, however, this app is like nothing he has ever seen before. The story also lists Shuka Karino and Rein Kashiwagi as main characters. As soon as more information on this announcement pops up, we will let you know.
