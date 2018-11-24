DEATH MARK Video Game Announces Its Manga And Novel Adaptations

Developer Aksys' horror video game, Death Mark , has announced that it is getting a manga and novel adaptation. Here is more information on the staff behind the projects.

The novel will talk about the game's characters' past and will launch on February 20.



The manga follows the game's plot or story but will include new and original scenes. The manga will have a digital version only and launches in February and as of right now, the platforms have not been revealed.

Novel Staff

Publisher - PHP Institute

Writer - Hitomi Amamiya



Manga Staff

Publisher - Kakkiteki

Illustrator - Ena



The Death Mark game hit the PS4, PS Vita and Nintendo Switch on October 31, 2018 and was published by Aksys Games. It is a single-player horror game that has the player answer questions in order to proceed in the story. Check out some images below.