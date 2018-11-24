Sign In
DEATH MARK Video Game Announces Its Manga And Novel Adaptations
Developer Aksys' horror video game,
Death Mark
, has announced that it is getting a manga and novel adaptation. Here is more information on the staff behind the projects.
MemoAcebo
|
11/24/2018
Filed Under: "
Manga
"
Source:
ANN
Developer Experience has announced that the horror game Death Mark is getting a manga and novel adaptation. The developer also revealed the staff behind these new projects.
The novel will talk about the game's characters' past and will launch on February 20.
The manga follows the game's plot or story but will include new and original scenes. The manga will have a digital version only and launches in February and as of right now, the platforms have not been revealed.
Novel Staff
Publisher - PHP Institute
Writer - Hitomi Amamiya
Manga Staff
Publisher - Kakkiteki
Illustrator - Ena
The Death Mark game hit the PS4, PS Vita and Nintendo Switch on October 31, 2018 and was published by Aksys Games. It is a single-player horror game that has the player answer questions in order to proceed in the story. Check out some images below.
